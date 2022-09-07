(PRNewsfoto/Non-GMO Project)

Consumer preference shows GMOs are not wanted or needed in the innovative plant-based space

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year plant-based food sales grew three times faster than total sales, with market value at an all-time high of $7.4 billion. One of the fastest growing product categories, plant-based foods is expected to reach $162 billion in the next decade. Eaters are drawn to plant-based foods for reasons such as health, climate, and affordability. SPINS reports about 52% of overall plant-based sales are Non-GMO Project Verified. At the same time, new research shows explosive growth of Verified products in the plant-based space – a bellwether signaling consumer demand is headed toward non-GMO plant-based options. 

