Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New Zillow survey finds younger generations still believe owning a home is part of the American dream, but they don't know how they'll achieve it

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American dream of homeownership is not dead, even for Gen Zers and millennials1, but they believe their path to get there will be challenging and may even require some luck given the affordability challenges facing many buyers today. New research from Zillow® finds that 52% of Gen Zers and 57% of millennials who don't currently own a home believe they'd need to win the lottery to afford one.


Tags