  • Second-annual competition challenged participants to develop new technologies to help consumers during their journey to find a home.

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow's second HBCU Housing Hackathon, which drew more than 200 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), awarded top prizes to teams that developed innovations to help renters and first-time buyers find their dream homes.

