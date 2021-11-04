Morning Star Foundation Announces Name Change To "Believe In Me" By Believe In Me Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help the public distinguish between Morning Star Boys' Ranch and Morning Star Foundation, Morning Star Foundation announces an organizational name change to "Believe In Me". Both entities operate separately and independently of one another. All questions pertaining to this announcement should be directed to the contacts below.About Believe In MeEstablished in 2006, Believe In Me is dedicated to helping every kid develop the self-confidence they need to succeed. The board of directors of Believe In Me is proud to serve our communities by supporting numerous charitable youth nonprofits and activities in Spokane and the greater Inland Northwest. With the generosity from innumerable donors, Believe In Me funds children's charities that provide disadvantaged kids with a safe place to call home, a family that loves them, a feeling of community, and opportunities to learn, build self-esteem and have fun. Website: https://believeinme.orgJulie Wukelic, MBAChief Executive Officerjulie.wukelic@believeinme.org510 W Riverside Ave, Ste 201Spokane, WA 99201O: 509.448.1412About Morning Star Boys' Ranch Founded in 1956, Morning Star Boys' Ranch has community-based programs, which include the residential program, in-home wrap-around care, case-aide, foster care and adoption supportive services. Serving at-risk youth from across Washington and families in the Spokane area, Morning Star Boys' Ranch provides professional care, guidance, and hope to children, youth and families, and nurtures their social, educational, and emotional growth. Morning Star Boys' Ranch is dedicated to quality programs and training, expanding services in Washington, and serving the community through its mission of answering God's call to love and serve those in need, and is dedicated to building responsible adults by believing in youth, and providing programs to strengthen families and the community.Website: https://morningstarboysranch.org Audrea Marshall, Executive Directoramarshall@msbranch.org 4511 S. GlenroseSpokane, WA 99223O: 509.448.1202 ext. 212C: 509-999-2695 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-star-foundation-announces-name-change-to-believe-in-me-301416111.htmlSOURCE Believe In Me Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter