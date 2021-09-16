Moss Adams Announces Planned CEO Transition By Moss Adams Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Moss Adams has selected Eric Miles as its next chairman and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. By Moss Adams Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams) By Moss Adams Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced the selection of Eric Miles as its next chairman and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022.Chris Schmidt, the firm's current chairman and CEO, will transition from his role over the next six months, working closely with firm leaders to transfer his responsibilities. Miles joined Moss Adams in 1998 and currently leads the firm's Consulting Services, overseeing more than 50 distinct service lines. Throughout his career, Miles' experience has covered a wide variety of practice areas, including operations, compliance, accounting, information technology and fraud prevention. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee and previously led the firm's Technology, Communications & Media and Life Sciences Practices."I'm honored by the opportunity to serve as the new CEO of Moss Adams," said Miles. "Chris skillfully led Moss Adams through a time of incredible disruption, evolution and growth during his tenure as CEO. His intense focus on our clients and our people, combined with his unwavering commitment and energy, have positioned us well to execute on the firm's 2025 strategic plan and beyond."Schmidt has served as chairman and CEO of Moss Adams since 2013, during which time he has helped grow the firm from 1,800 personnel to over 3,400—and more than doubled the firm's revenue. Schmidt joined the firm in 1986 as an assurance professional, went on to become managing partner of the firm's Orange County, Calif., location, and then president and COO of Moss Adams in 2004. He will retire from the firm on March 31, 2022."Working at Moss Adams the last 35 years has been a great privilege," said Schmidt. "I had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most dedicated and brilliant professionals during my tenure, and Eric is a prime example of that. I have great confidence in his ability to lead the firm forward as CEO and bring great value to the clients, employees and communities that Moss Adams serves." View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moss-adams-announces-planned-ceo-transition-301378239.htmlSOURCE Moss Adams  