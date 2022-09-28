Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams)

Combined Firm Expands Presence in Dallas and Bolsters Real Estate Tax Services

SEATTLE and DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced it agreed to combine with Kurtz & Company, P.C., a CPA firm located in Dallas. Under the asset purchase agreement, the Kurtz & Company team, including its founder and owner, David Kurtz, and 18 employees, will join Moss Adams, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Kurtz & Company's client relationships will also transition to Moss Adams.

