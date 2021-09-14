Most College Students Support COVID Vaccine Mandates but Hesitancy Remains By Universities.com Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty-two percent of college students going back to school support colleges' decisions to require students to get vaccinated and believe that there should be a vaccine mandate, according to a new Universities.com survey. Moreover, 68% also say they plan to attend a college that requires the COVID vaccine for enrolled students. Vaccine Mandates Working at CollegesVaccine mandates at colleges are proving effective, according to the survey. It found that a whopping 65% of respondents currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a higher education institution received the vaccine because their school requires it. While half of college-bound respondents plan to take at least some classes online, they'll need to comply with their school's vaccination policy if they attend courses or events on campus -- and in some cases, even if they study entirely online. Only 11% said they expect to spend absolutely no physical time in a classroomMost College Students – 80% -- Fully or Partially VaccinatedRegarding vaccination status, 69% of survey respondents say that they are already fully vaccinated, while 11% are partially vaccinated. The remaining 20% who are unvaccinated will be forced to attend a college or university without a vaccination mandate.Though the vast majority of college students are vaccinated or are getting vaccinated and appear willing to support school vaccination policies, hesitancy is found among some students.Some colleges and universities are requiring the vaccine for incoming students, but this hasn't changed the minds of the 20% who have chosen to abstain from the vaccine. When asked about their reasons for not getting vaccinated, survey respondents listed four main reasons:32% worried about the vaccine's potential side effects17% doubt the vaccine's effectiveness16% were waiting for full FDA approval10% claim immunity because they previously had COVID The Universities.com survey was conducted, through Survey Monkey, on August 5th, 2021among 535 people ages 18-45. The survey has a 4.323% margin of error.About Universities.comEstablished in 1996, Universities.com is the trusted source used by millions of people to make informed decisions about their education. For more information, please visit here.Media ContactMarc Brailov, Universities.com, +1 6303904198, mbrailov@publicrelationservices.net SOURCE Universities.com 