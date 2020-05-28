SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states have the speediest and most accident-prone drivers to see where roads could be most dangerous during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
Fewer drivers on the road traveling less miles are leading to a drastic drop in car accidents. However, evidence suggests roads are becoming more deadly during the COVID-19 with an increase of 14% in fatalities per mile driven.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-roads-during-covid-19
Key Findings:
- The National Safety Council found that vehicle fatalities per mile driven increased by 14% compared to March 2019.
- Consumer Federation of America estimates a 50% drop in insurance claims during stay-at-home orders.
- Open roads are leading to an over 50% increase in highway speeding, making roads more lethal during stay-at-home orders.
- QuoteWizard data shows Maine, California and South Carolina are the most accident-prone drivers in the country.
- Hawaii, South Carolina and Delaware are considered to be the most lead-footed drivers in the country.
Methodology
To determine the states with the most dangerous roads, we analyzed driver history from insurance quote data to see which states are the most accident-prone and which states are most lead-footed. Rankings determine the top 25 states with the highest rates of car accidents (accident-prone) and highest rates of speeding tickets (lead-footed).
Most accident-prone states
Accident Rank
State
1
Maine
2
California
3
South Carolina
4
Nebraska
5
Maryland
6
Georgia
7
Washington
8
Utah
9
Ohio
10
Vermont
11
Minnesota
12
New Jersey
13
North Carolina
14
Oregon
15
Virginia
16
Louisiana
17
Massachusetts
18
Connecticut
19
Idaho
20
Texas
21
New York
22
Iowa
23
New Hampshire
24
Tennessee
25
Indiana
Most lead-footed states
Speeding Rank
State
1
Hawaii
2
South Carolina
3
Delaware
4
Vermont
5
Idaho
6
Kansas
7
Wisconsin
8
Washington
9
Wyoming
10
Utah
11
New Hampshire
12
Ohio
13
Maine
14
Oregon
15
Minnesota
16
Virginia
17
Nebraska
18
Tennessee
19
Colorado
20
Missouri
21
Maryland
22
Alabama
23
North Carolina
24
North Dakota
25
South Dakota
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.
Media Contacts:
Emily: Emily@quotewizardnews.com
Nathan: Nathan@quotewizardnews.com
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-roads-during-covid-19