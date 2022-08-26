Support Local Journalism


The expanding West Seattle-based pizza joint turns to automation and Picnic technology to enable restaurant growth and production of delicious, eccentric pizza

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, Seattle-based innovator of food automation technology, today announces a partnership with MOTO to support the "odd" pizzeria's expansion and make more of its highly-sought pie. With orders selling out months in advance, deploying the Picnic Pizza Station (lovingly named Otis) will allow MOTO to produce a higher volume of the artisan craft pizza that is taking Seattle by storm.

