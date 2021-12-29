Motors Northwest Offers Wide Selection of Used Electric and Hybrid Vehicles By Motors Northwest Dec 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rapid rise in popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, there's no denying that these kinds of vehicles are the way to go. However, they tend to be pricier than a regular gas-powered car. But a buying used electric or hybrid vehicle is an option for those who want to purchase a reliable vehicle at a better price point. Customers from Tacoma, Washington, can find well-maintained electric and Hybrid vehicles at Motors Northwest.Motors Northwest is the most trusted used car dealer in Tacoma. They offer great deals on high-quality used cars and trucks, including electric and hybrid vehicles. The dealership carries different makes, models, mileage, body style and years to choose from including: BMW, Honda, Nissan, Tesla and more. The finance department will guide customers through the entire process so they can be sure to get the vehicle that best meets their needs.Interested individuals can check out the vast selection of used electric and hybrid inventory at the dealership's website, https://www.motorsnorthwest.com/. Individuals who want to learn more about the used vehicle inventory can contact the dealership at 253-475-5000 or directly visit the dealership at 7007 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA.Media Contact J.T. Curry, Motors Northwest, 253-475-5000, jt_curry@motorsnorthwest.com SOURCE Motors Northwest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideGravis Law, PLLC Celebrates Top Positioning on 6th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in US Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter