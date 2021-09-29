Moz Releases New Tool and New Metric to Help SEOs Identify True Competitors By Moz Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email moz.com (PRNewsfoto/Moz) By Moz Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz, a leader in search engine optimization technology, today announced the launch of True Competitor, a new tool currently in beta that joins the suite of research tools within Moz Pro. The tool helps SEOs identify a website's true competitors competing for prominence on the search engine result pages (SERPs).True Competitor will identify up to 25 top SERP competitors based on an analysis of 500 fresh SERPs. These domains are then listed in descending order by a new proprietary metric, Rivalry, allowing SEOs to pinpoint top competition. Rivalry, a 1-100 score, takes into account a site's Domain Authority (DA), their competitor site's DA, keyword overlap, keyword volume, and ranking performance to help identify top rivals. Moz customers can use Rivalry, in addition to Domain Authority and percentage of keyword overlap, to understand the competition and determine a plan of action. "Most marketers will quickly and confidently tell you they know their competitors, but this information is often outdated, loaded with bias, and based on a brick-and-mortar worldview in an increasingly online world," said Dr. Pete Meyers, Marketing Scientist at Moz. "True Competitor allows you to see who you're really competing with in the online space, spot new competitors, and understand the full complexity of your competition, including product competitors versus content competitors. With Moz's new Rivalry score, you can quickly spot your most immediate and realistic competition, boosting the ROI of your marketing efforts."Once a Moz user has input their domain or subdomain into True Competitor, they can review the top competitor sites and input them into other tools in Moz Pro for further analysis. One easy workflow built into the tool is to select two competitors to explore the keyword overlap and gaps within Keyword Explorer. This can in turn spur strategic keyword research and content development based on newfound competitive insights."True Competitor has become especially useful when beginning to work on a new website or revisiting strategy for a client," said Katie Cunningham, Connections Supervisor, Organic Search at global marketing agency VMLY&R. "With the new tool, we've been able to challenge our previous understanding of who our clients are truly competing with in organic search."The True Competitor beta is live now in Moz Pro for all customers. To learn more about True Competitor and other tools in the Moz suite, please visit www.moz.com.About MozMoz is one of the most trusted authorities in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by quality data, both robust and fresh enough that can serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz expects to have a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com. Media ContactPatrick MurphyBLASTmedia for Mozmoz@blastmedia.com 317-806-1900 x. 102

SOURCE Moz 