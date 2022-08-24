Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Mployer Advisor has named more than 600 winners in over 50 regions as part of its second annual 2022 awards. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review, and evaluate insurance brokers is pleased to announce the winners of its "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" based in Kentucky. Mployer Advisor has named more than 600 winners in over 50 regions as part of its second annual 2022 awards. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.  

Tags