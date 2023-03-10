Support Local Journalism


M S International's Seattle location relocates to a larger showroom and distribution center, and continues serving the greater Seattle, WA area.

ORANGE, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to announce the relocation and opening of its larger property at 19624 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA 98032. This new showroom and distribution center spans a massive 232,000 sq. ft. space, with a Q Premium Natural Quartz Gallery inside the 8,000 sq. ft. showroom.


