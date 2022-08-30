...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MSRcosmos - 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards - SAP on Azure
STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSRcosmos has been named a finalist of 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the SAP on Azure category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
MSRcosmos SAP on Azure competency has been recognized for its strong cloud proficiency, solution thought leadership, and staunch delivery.
Speaking on this achievement, Devi Kondapi- Co-Founder & CEO of MSRcosmos said "We are extremely thrilled by our recognition as a finalist in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards for our work in SAP on Azure. This recognition is a testimony of our sharp focus, best-fit solutions, proven capabilities, staunch delivery, and relentless effort to offer tangible business value through our core expertise in Cloud, Data, AI, Automation, and Enterprise Applications. This is how we have been assisting customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
MSRcosmos is one of the very few certified Microsoft partners globally with Advance specialization in SAP on Azure including modernization of web applications and Linux and Open -Source database migrations. The track record in SAP on Azure migrations has been commendable with extended service expertise on Azure Data & AI, Power BI, and Power Automate. Using strong SAP heritage, solution thought leadership, and expert cloud proficiency, MSRcosmos has been able to harmonize processes, streamline operations, and reduce costs.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."
Click here to learn about Azure cloud services offered by MSRcosmos.
About MSRcosmos LLC
At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data/AI, Enterprise Applications, and Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.