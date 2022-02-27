...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Washington and south central
Washington, including the following areas, in central Washington,
Kittitas Valley, Simcoe Highlands and Yakima Valley. In south
central Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...From 1 AM PST Monday through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the Cascades and warm temperatures.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Much Anticipated Sequel In The Imaginative Biblical Fantasy Series
KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ruby Klein is sure to impress young adult and adult Christian readers with her captivating Gemstone Series addition entitled The Sapphire Book of Stories: The Promises ($24.49, paperback, 9781662843686; $8.99, e-book, 9781662843693).
Klein penned another intriguing read - a sequel to The Emerald Book of Stories. This is a continuation of the spiritual journey of four teens who befriend Mrs. Joyce, a retired Sunday school teacher, who keeps a very sacred book in her living room. The sacred book she shares with the teens is a portal into the Heavenly Realm and must be shared with others or the life changing words will fade from the pages and all of the Wisdom and Guidance within will be lost to the world and mankind forever.
Young adult readers will follow Jazelyn, Derice, Allan, and Michael, on interactive adventures as they work through the ordinary struggles of adolescence and discover the extraordinary gifts and supernatural abilities the Father has for them.
When asked what inspired Klein to write this series of books, she said, "My grandchildren, and the fact that there is too much evil in today's world."
Ruby Klein is a lifetime follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, a Christian author and grandmother who enjoys teaching the simple truths and wonders of God's Word. She enjoys inspiring readers of all ages to search out Biblical truths while weaving a magnificently detailed prophetic story that will encourage Spiritual growth and Biblical Revelation. Her series of books were written for her grandchildren and created as an evangelizing tool for anyone who desires to share their personal testimonies and born again experiences with others, but simply don't know how to. In addition to writing, Klein also enjoys gardening, arts and crafts, and quilting.