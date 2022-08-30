Muckleshoot Casino COO Tyrone Simmons watches as the final beam for Muckleshoot Casino’s resort tower is placed atop the 18-story structure on August 26, 2022.

 By Muckleshoot Casino

Multi-Year Transformation to Culminate in 2023 with Debut of Destination Resort Experience

AUBURN, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To a resounding cheer, the final steel beam for Muckleshoot Casino's highly anticipated resort tower was hoisted into place on Friday, August 26, 2022 in Auburn, Washington.

