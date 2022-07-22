(PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics an)

(PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics an)

 By Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Mrs. Bosco is recognized for her innovative and impactful use of Global Burden of Disease data to empower women and improve access to rural health care in India

SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington today announced Mukteshwari "Mukti" Bosco, CEO and Founder of Healing Fields Foundation, is the recipient of the 2022 Roux Prize, the world's largest award for evidence-based public health achievement. The annual award, sponsored by IHME's founding board member David Roux and his wife, Barbara, recognizes people worldwide for their innovative and impactful use of IHME's Global Burden of Disease data.

