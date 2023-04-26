MusicRevolution.com

MusicRevolution.com

 By MusicRevolution.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MusicRevolution.com (www.musicrevolution.com), an online marketplace for royalty-free music, today announced that the MusicRevolution skill for Amazon Alexa is now available in the Alexa Skills Shop and the Alexa app in the United States. Subscribers can use the skill to play background music for commercial and personal use on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Trumbull, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MusicRevolution.com (www.musicrevolution.com), an online marketplace for royalty-free music, today announced that the MusicRevolution skill for Amazon Alexa is now available in the Alexa Skills Shop and the Alexa app in the United States. Subscribers can use the skill to play background music for commercial and personal use on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.


Tags