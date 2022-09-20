Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced My Intelligent Pets, bringing innovative pet games to the market, has been selected as winner of the "Interactive Toy Product of the Year" award.
Pet's Piano from My Intelligent Pets presents pets with a new challenge. Unlike flat board puzzles where the dog or cat moves tiles with its nose or paw to get the reward, with Pet's Piano, pets are required to work vertically and horizontally to get their treats.
The game trains concentration and dexterity as well as boosting a pet's natural instinct of curiosity, their drive to play and their sense of smell.
The unit consists of eight wooden pipes in which treats can be hidden. When pushed down, the pipe will drop its content as a reward. At the same moment, a sound is generated from the xylophone - as if the furry friend is "playing" its own song.
The puzzle can also be varied with regards to its level of difficulty. For more of a challenge, pegs can be placed in the row below the pipes so that the player needs to remove them first in order to push down the tubes.
Additionally, the game is made from natural, safe and high-quality materials.
"Thank you to Pet Innovation for this wonderful award. We love our Pet's Piano and the reaction we receive from pet-owners across the world. Love for pets and an intense focus on my own dog is what inspired me to develop games for pets that not only serve as a pastime, but also encourages the dog's mental abilities," said Andreas Citak, founder and CEO of My Intelligent Pets. "When you play with your pet, you strengthen your bond while also helping them to be more obedient. Pets love to be occupied in meaningful ways as this not only reduces stress but strengthens the health and mindset of the pet."
The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2022 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.
"Dogs, like humans, play long after they are fully grown. Play sessions also contribute to a strong relationship between dog and pet owner. Additionally, interactive brain games enrich a pets' life by giving them something meaningful to do while alleviating boredom. This decreases the chance of developing behavioral issues such as excessive barking. Finding treats is incredibly rewarding for pets," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. "Pet's Piano from My Intelligent Pets combines the joy of play, the reward of finding treats, as well as the added benefit of sound. The result is a truly intelligent way to engage with our pets. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Interactive Toy Product of the Year.'"
About The Pet Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.
About My Intelligent Pets
We are dogs, cats and in general pets lovers.
Our aim is to develop games that are not only challenging but also solvable for your pet at the same time. We only use natural and safe materials and put great emphasis on the selection of our manufacturers. The value chain remains in Europe at the same time. Depending on materials used, our products can be composted, burnt or recycled.
My Intelligent Pets® games undergo series of stages of development and tests before they become available on the market. One of the most important aspects of the game testing process is "the target group". Besides our own dog, Sarah, there are also many other pets of different breeds, sizes and mentalities, that test the functionality, the durability and the entertainment factor of our products.