SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life West Chiropractic College and MyoVision have partnered with a common goal: to elevate chiropractic care utilizing new and innovative technologies. Life West unveiled its new 1860 square foot, high-tech laboratory this year setting the standard for Chiropractic laboratories. This advanced facility prominently features a breakthrough technology that allows students, in real time, to evaluate the muscular response and effectiveness of a chiropractic adjustment. This new technology is called ProformaVision: a highly effective biofeedback device that combines video and dynamic surface electromyography. The data gathered during an adjustment is crucial to accelerating learning curves for students and ensuring desired-measurable outcomes for patients.

