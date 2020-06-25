SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Futures AI, a Seattle-area startup helping children with special needs succeed, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected the Company's mytaptrack® solution as the winner of its "Next-Gen School Solution of the Year" award in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.
mytaptrack® from Inspired Futures AI is changing the game on how classrooms are supported when it comes to students with behavioral issues or special needs. mytaptrack®'s immediate notification system allows classrooms the ability to easily track behaviors in the classroom. Administrators and specialists can register to receive immediate alerts based on specific behaviors, allowing them to provide on demand support to the classroom when it's needed. This ability cuts down on the cost of dedicated para-educators in the classroom, while increasing the variety and support the classroom gets.
"While traditional methods of education are being exposed as problematic, next generation learning is both adaptive and progressive to meet the needs of students," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "mytaptrack is the kind of innovation that can change the face of education for the future - and the future is now. We congratulate Inspired Futures AI for their tremendous achievement and are proud to recognize them with our 'Next-Gen School Solution of the Year' award. It's an impressive addition to the 2019 'Classroom Tech Solution of the Year' award that they won last year."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"There's an ongoing debate in special education: To include or not to include," said Nikody Keating, CEO & founder, Inspired Futures AI. "mytaptrack is an advocate for inclusiveness when parents, schools and doctors team up to give kids with special needs a chance. Every child deserves an inspired future, and children with special needs are no exception. We are extremely proud to receive this industry recognition once again from EdTech Breakthrough as we continue to drive innovation towards this inspired future."
Inspired Futures AI is committed to helping over 7 million special needs kids succeed in the classroom and beyond. They believe this can be achieved by including them in the classroom experience, understanding their behaviors, and sharing accurate data between parents, schools and doctors in real time.
About Inspired Futures AI
Inspired Futures AI, LLC helps children with special needs succeed using mytaptrack®. mytaptrack®, a symptoms tracking IoT device and platform, counts the moments that shape diverse learners, and shares data in real time with teachers, parents and doctors. mytaptrack® promotes inclusion, progress and understanding. Inspired Futures AI is committed to providing private, secure solutions for special education worldwide.
About mytaptrack®
mytaptrack® is a symptoms tracking IoT device and online platform for children with special needs. It shares data in real time with teachers, parents and doctors. mytaptrack® is committed to providing private, secure, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliant solutions for children worldwide. Learn more at mytaptrack.com and @mytaptrack on all social media platforms.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
