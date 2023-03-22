Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living with Coyotes: Understanding the Ghost Dogs of Urban America reveals the coyote's secrets and explains the amazing adaptability that allows the species to survive almost anywhere, in almost any conditions. Dr. Stanley Gehrt of the Ohio State University and the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation has studied these remarkable animals in the Chicago area for more than twenty years, tracking them through forest preserves and along rail lines, spotting them on city streets and suburban cul-de-sacs—hiding in plain sight as dozens of people pass by. Along the way, he has created the longest-running coyote study in the world.

In the book, publishing October 24, 2023 by Flashpoint Books, readers will learn what Gehrt and his team have learned (for instance, backyard pets are not a coyote's first choice of food). Individual tales of specific coyotes illuminate their vast capacity to survive right under our noses, such as in the parking lot of Soldier Field.


