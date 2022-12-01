Support Local Journalism


NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a leading European software development company, has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. It is a validation of the company's deep knowledge and extensive experience in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.


