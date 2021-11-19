NAB Show Adds 'Intelligent Content' Showcase to 2022 Experience By National Association of Broadcasters Nov 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NAB Show logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Broadcasters) By National Association of Broadcasters Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new showcase will explore the transformative impact of data, artificial intelligence and automation on the media and entertainment industry at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23 – 27. The "Intelligent Content" showcase will direct attendees through data utilization in the content lifecycle, providing opportunities for inspiration, innovation and implementation."Media is becoming more data-driven, and NAB Show provides a unique platform to guide our community through this transition," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. "This focused destination marks our commitment to expanding the industry's use of data and creating opportunities for the media industry to lead the future of content." The Intelligent Content showcase will feature networking events, future-focused exhibits and educational programming that will introduce new trends in production automation, content customization and immersive experiences.AWS, MediaKind and Microsoft will anchor the showcase, located in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The showcase will highlight new engagement opportunities presented by always-on platforms and emerging networks, and the role data will play as the industry opens new monetization models."Developing technologies are creating new collaborations, new business prospects and introducing new customers to the industry. The Intelligent Content showcase will serve as the premier venue to discover and engage with these ideas, leaders and products," said Jonathan Toomey, NAB vice president, Content Design and Development. "NAB Show removes the complexities to fuel dialogue and innovation on data's value in the content ecosystem."Intelligent Content is the fourth content pillar created for NAB Show, joining the previously announced "Create," "Connect" and "Capitalize." The four pillars, associated with the content lifecycle, offer renewed opportunities for learning, discovery and engagement.NAB Show registration is now open at nabshow.com for access to the Show Floor and select education content. Registration for paid conferences and workshops will be available later this year.Qualified members of the media may apply for press registration here. About NAB ShowNAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.About NABThe National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nab-show-adds-intelligent-content-showcase-to-2022-experience-301429291.htmlSOURCE National Association of Broadcasters 