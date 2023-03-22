Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her compelling new memoir, Home Is Within You: A Memoir of Recovery and Redemption (published by Girl Friday Books; April 25, 2023), Nadia Davis shares her journey through trauma, addiction, and public scrutiny toward finding a special reservoir of strength and resilience that lives within all of us.

A beautiful, generational story of family, it welcomes the reader to share in both her pain and her joy and provides a compassionate voice for anyone who has walked on a similar path and is looking to find peace. Davis often refers to herself in her book as "a little brown girl," based on her experience growing up as the youngest of seven children with a mixed-race heritage including Native American, Mexican, and German roots. Her father fought against all odds to become a prominent lawyer, which inspired her own trajectory as a lawyer and a passionate advocate for justice. However, circumstances encompassing tragedy and trauma left her fighting for her life, both physically and mentally.


Tags