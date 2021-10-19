NAES Corporation Provides O&M for the first 125 MW Phase of CIM Group's Aquamarine Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westlands Solar Park By NAES Corporation, CIM Group Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/NAES Corporation) By NAES Corporation, CIM Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation, one of the energy industry's largest independent providers of operations, maintenance and repair services, has announced their partnership with the CIM Group's Aquamarine, 250-megawatt AC Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westland's Solar Park in western Fresno and Kings Counties in California."NAES is proud to partner with CIM Group to provide O&M services for their utility scale solar park and generation tie in California," said NAES President & CEO Norm Escover. "This is a significant advancement in the clean energy sector and one NAES Corporation is uniquely prepared to be a part with our combination of experience and services." NAES is currently supporting CIM Group's the first 125 MW phase of its solar park, which reached commercial operation October 1st, 2021, with the management of their Westland's transmissions lines, substation and interconnection. In addition, the NAES team is providing quality assurance and quality control assistance, operations and maintenances and an engineering review of the photovoltaic field.Charlie Hoock, NAES Senior Vice President, Power Services & Renewables said, "NAES brings a proven facility management approach that has been honed over four decades backed by a responsive operations, safety and compliance organization that is second to none. Our differentiation is our customer service mindset and broad capability under one roof."Aquamarine's second 125-megawatt phase of this park will be complete and operational by the end of the year. This total 250-megawatt AC park has an estimated 880,000 solar panels on 1,843 acres of farmland which was deemed unfarmable and is now being repurposed for clean energy. Testing has concluded and NAES Corporation has begun providing full-power services to the first phase of the solar park, with services for the second phase estimated to go live and begin by the end of this year. About NAESNAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. NAES applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively.NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.(www.naes.com) About CIM GroupCIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests.(www.cimgroup.com)Media ContactsSean La Marr: sean.lamarr@naes.com | 206-595-9836 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naes-corporation-provides-om-for-the-first-125-mw-phase-of-cim-groups-aquamarine-solar-photovoltaic-project-at-westlands-solar-park-301403179.htmlSOURCE NAES Corporation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailboxOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter