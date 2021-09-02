NanoString Presents: Advancing Science - A Virtual Immunology Conference: September 14, 2021 (*September 15, 2021, Asia-Pacific) By NanoString Technologies, Inc. Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NanoString Technologies, a leading provider of life science tools for translational research, is bringing together thousands of industry leaders, clinicians, research scientists, medical professionals, and academics from around the world to highlight novel advances in the field of immunology.The immune system plays a significant role in the onset and progression of different disorders such as autoimmunity, infectious disease, and organ rejection. Thus, insights into the dynamics of the immune response, inflammation, and tissue damage can help researchers better understand how to treat the immune system and disease symptoms to avoid systemic hyper inflammation and organ damage.Join us for this virtual conference that focuses on recent advances in immunology research, the latest topics and trends in infectious disease and organ transplantation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these research areas, and the role that gene expression profiling -both bulk and spatial- has in future discoveries. This virtual event will include a live chat room with speakers and peers in an interactive environment, giving participants the ability to ask valuable questions and engage in thought-provoking discussions.Produced on Labroots' comprehensive platform, this interactive environment allows attendees to connect seamlessly across all desktop and mobile devices.For more information or to register for the event, click here.About NanoString Technologies, Inc.NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter® Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. For more information, please visit http://www.nanostring.com. About LabrootsLabroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.Media ContactLynn Brainard, Labroots, Inc., 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.comTwitter SOURCE NanoString Technologies, Inc. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 