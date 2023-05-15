Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Rock as the new Director of Sales. In his new role, Nathan will initially focus on sales of Raisbeck's EPIC Caravan drag reduction system, overseeing the company's sales strategy, managing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.

Nathan brings to Raisbeck Engineering over 20 years of experience in a combination of aviation maintenance and sales, having previously worked for leading aerospace and defense companies. Before joining Raisbeck Engineering, Nathan was the Sr Operations Manager of the 737 Program at Spirit AeroSystems, where he led a team responsible for generating over $100 million in annual revenue.


Tags