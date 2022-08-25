Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NACD Celebrates Milestone of 1,000 Certified Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, rang the Nasdaq stock market closing bell today, August 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) in celebration of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NACD Certified Directors.

Tags