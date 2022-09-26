Pictured: Todd Greene, IEDC’s Chair of the Board of Directors (far left), Dan Marsh (center left), President & CEO of NDC, Keith Swenson (center right), Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, WA State Dept....

Pictured: Todd Greene, IEDC’s Chair of the Board of Directors (far left), Dan Marsh (center left), President & CEO of NDC, Keith Swenson (center right), Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, WA State Dept. of Commerce and Nathan Ohle (far right), IEDC CEO and President.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has recognized Washington's Small Business Flex Fund with an industry award for its positive contributions to the state's economic recovery. Earlier this week at the IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards, the National Development Council (NDC) and the Washington State Department of Commerce shared a Gold Award in Economic Equity & Inclusion for their work with the Flex Fund.

