Convention will be held November 10-12

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the National Marine Propeller Association's Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV and organizers are pleased to announce the keynote speaker for this year's event will be Greg Sharrow, President & CEO of Sharrow Marine, and inventor of the revolutionary Sharrow Propeller.

