This guide offers helpful information on outdoor grilling including grill types for novice grillers, a step-by-step guide for preparing a grill, a list of grilling tools, and safety tips.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "A Comprehensive Guide to Outdoor Grilling." This resource provides insight into outdoor grilling by covering the best grills for beginners, how to prepare a grill, grilling tools, and grilling safety tips.

