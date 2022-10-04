This guide offers helpful information on outdoor grilling including grill types for novice grillers, a step-by-step guide for preparing a grill, a list of grilling tools, and safety tips.
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "A Comprehensive Guide to Outdoor Grilling." This resource provides insight into outdoor grilling by covering the best grills for beginners, how to prepare a grill, grilling tools, and grilling safety tips.
Outdoor grills are available in three types- charcoal, electric, and gas. When choosing a new grill, it's important to look at where the grill will be placed outside and how much space is available. Grilling tools are available to assist throughout the grilling process, and the most common types of grilling tools include tongs, spatulas, basting brushes, grilling gloves, and meat thermometers.
Grill safety tips include having a fire extinguisher nearby and cleaning a grill regularly. When grilling, it's important to avoid cross-contamination by using two cutting boards to separate the raw food from the cooked food. Grill temperatures should be carefully monitored and not overheated. According to National Outdoor Furniture, Inc., "A grill is not an oven and must be kept between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit to cook your food correctly."
