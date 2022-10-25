Support Local Journalism


 Wide Support Across Party Lines and Demographics Underpins Need for Key Impaired Driver Prevention Technology

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a recent 14% increase in annual drunk driving deaths, a new survey found that 93% of American voters consider drunk driving a serious problem, and 69% support laws requiring drunk drivers to install ignition interlock devices (IIDs).

