 Environmental Containment Corporation

New Hybrid Vault solution includes a permit-ready design, production, transportation and installation, resulting in a faster, safer and more cost-effective system

Vancouver, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC) today announced its formation as a company. Originally conceived as a collaboration between Superior Concrete and National Precast, the companies have now joined forces to form ECC. A provider serving the fast-growing stormwater containment market, ECC offers cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults, all of which come with trusted installation. The company's Hybrid Vault, a comprehensive solution for stormwater containment, is now available throughout the Northwestern U.S.

