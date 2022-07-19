Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Jen Judson on the Club's decision to honor the late Al Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh with the 2022 President's Award that will be conveyed at the Club's annual Awards Dinner on Aug. 31.

"Our hearts go out to Shireen's family and colleagues. Her tragic death while covering a military action in Jenin was deeply felt across the entire global journalism community. She was a highly accomplished professional and veteran broadcaster with a wide following among Al Jazeera viewers. She was also an American citizen, and we feel her loss deeply here in the United States and at the National Press Club. While questions remain about the circumstances of her shooting, based on multiple investigations it is now understood that the fatal bullet was fired from an area controlled by IDF forces where no Palestinians were present. At the time no crossfire was occurring in or around the area where Shireen and her colleagues were working, leading to the conclusion that IDF forces were not engaged in the return of fire.

