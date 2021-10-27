National PTA Announces 2021 Program Grant Winners By National PTA Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA) By National PTA Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to award over $120,000 in grant funding to PTA schools across the country. This funding is made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsors GoGuardian, Huntington Ingalls Industries, NortonLifeLock and Office Depot."Awarding grants to school communities helps local PTAs offer engaging and educational programs and provides students and their families free access to key resources that support social, emotional and academic success," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "At National PTA, we are dedicated to creating equitable and accessible grant opportunities for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background or circumstances." National PTA regularly offers grants in the areas of STEM, literacy, digital citizenship, mental health and the arts. This year's 2021 National PTA program grant recipients include:15 local PTAs have been selected to receive $1,000 each, sponsored by GoGuardian, to equip families with the tools they need to make mental health an everyday priority in support of National PTA's new Healthy Minds initiative.50 local PTAs have been awarded $1,000 each, sponsored by Huntington Ingalls Industries, to connect families with engaging STEM activities. These activities and resources are supported by National PTA's STEM + Families Propelling Our World program.30 local PTAs have been awarded $1,000 each, sponsored by NortonLifeLock, to facilitate PTA Connected Smart Talk family conversations in their school communities.25 local PTAs have been selected to receive $1,000 each, sponsored by Office Depot, to implement the National PTA Family Reading Experience program to connect within their school communities. The goal of the program is to help families support their child's development of literacy skills and encourage a love of reading through access to books, particularly those that reflect the diversity of our world.2 local PTAs have been awarded with the 2021-2022 PTA Mary Lou Anderson Reflections Arts Enhancement Grant of $1,000 each. Generously provided by the family of Mary Lou Anderson, the grant is designed to provide PTAs with resources to administer programs that increase access to high-quality arts learning experiences, like National PTA's Reflections program, with special emphasis on reaching at-risk and underserved students."National PTA is grateful for the continued support of our Proud National Sponsors, including GoGuardian, Huntington Ingalls Industries, NortonLifeLock and OfficeDepot," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA Executive Director. "We are honored to award these grants to support PTAs as they advance student success, improve the health and safety of all children, and increase access to arts education through advocacy and family engagement." About National PTANational PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-pta-announces-2021-program-grant-winners-301410379.htmlSOURCE National PTA 