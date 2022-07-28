Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio veteran Cayman Kelly has had a busy summer recently welcoming legendary R&B group New Edition on his popular SiriusXM radio show, along with visiting the Essence Festival of Culture to meet up and interview a range of other celebrated Black musicians and talent. Heart & Soul regularly features in-depth interviews with Black music talent while spinning adult R&B hits from yesterday and today.

