...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Nation's Kidney Community Applauds Introduction of Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Insurance Access for Individuals Living with Kidney Failure
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation's largest non-profit, non-partisan coalition of more than 30 organizations representing patients, professional care providers, and a wide range of kidney care stakeholders – applauded the introduction of the bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.R. 8594, to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to clarify and preserve the breadth of the protections under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. Sponsored by Representatives Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Buddy Carter (R- GA) and Danny Davis (D-IL), the legislation, if passed, would restore protections intended by Congress in the original enactment of the language at issue in the Medicare Secondary Payor Act and ensure individuals living with end stage renal disease (ESRD) – or kidney failure -- cannot be discriminated against based on their need for dialysis.
"KCP thanks Representatives Clarke, Arrington, Carter and Davis for their leadership on this bill and for acting quickly to address the troubling efforts of private insurers to force individuals requiring dialysis care out of their preferred plan," said Michele Kimball, executive director of KCP. "This legislation will prevent harm to these vulnerable individuals by eliminating any distinction among patients by insurers based on their need for dialysis care, which we believe was always the true intent of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. It will also help to reinforce the Medicare Part A Trust Fund, which is increasingly underfunded."
"As someone who has personally and painfully experienced the limitations of Medicare when needing a new wheelchair, I applaud this effort to protect a patient's right to choose the best coverage option for themselves," said Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC) Board of Directors President Andrew Conkling. "Preserving an individual's right to continue their private insurance plan allows for continuity of care and creates an incentive for insurers to cover detection and treatment of chronic kidney disease. Detection and care for early kidney disease can help delay the need for dialysis- ultimately creating cost savings and improving outcomes. Passage of H.R. 8594 would be a win not just for those already living on dialysis but for any American living with or at risk of kidney disease."
Earlier this year, KCP expressed concern that health plans discriminated against those with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) by limiting coverage of life-sustaining treatment, ultimately driving patients to drop their private group coverage, many of which included additional financial protections for both them and their families, in favor of Medicare. This issue was recently considered by the Supreme Court in the Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Benefit Health Plan v. DaVita case.
"Fundamentally, this is a coverage and cost issue – one that directly impacts patients' ability to afford needed kidney care while further reducing equity among patients in accessing it. Passage of H.R. 8594 will once and for all prevent insurers from pushing dialysis patients prematurely from private insurance into the Medicare program. Its' passage would be a win for patients and the American taxpayer, and KCP urges Congress to act swiftly on this important measure," Kimball concluded.