U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

 By U.S. Conference of Mayors

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell Named Chair

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez named Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell as the first chair of the organization's new Standing Committee on Technology and Innovation. The new committee will examine broadband deployment, cybersecurity, and city digital services, as well as promote best practices and help set the Conference's policy on these and other related issues. 

Tags