MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Russell, the NBA's most decorated player and coach, is selling his Mercer Island estate of nearly 50 years. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence has been recently renovated but maintains many of the features that originally drew Russell to the home, among them its incredible privacy. Shaded by mature landscaping and set off from the street, Russell originally owned the two lots above the home for additional privacy. He since sold those parcels, but the peaceful seclusion remains. His other main draw to the home—the top-tier schools in the Mercer Island School District which are still among the best in the state.
The home itself is a testament to mid-century modern style, lovingly cared for and recently updated with the finest amenities. Boasting an open floor plan that invites flow while creating separate spaces with the use of elevation, it is both the perfect residence to entertain guests or to quietly unwind at the end of a busy day. The's home's stunning main level primary suite is complete with its own fireplace, vaulted ceilings, private deck overlooking the stunning mature landscape, and a walk-in closet fit for an extraordinary wardrobe. The en suite features a dual vanity, an inviting soaking tub, a multi-head open shower, and a hot tub.
The 4,250-square-foot home has been recently renovated. And the home's next steward will receive a special gift from Russell, an autographed ball and his trophy case.
An 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, Bill Russell won the NBA Most Valuable Player award five times. Following his career on the hardwood, he became the first Black coach in the NBA, coaching three seasons with the Celtics, four seasons with the Seattle Supersonics, and one season with the Sacramento Kings. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975, the National Collegiate Hall of Fame in 2006, and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2007, his numerous accolades also include two NCAA championships, an Olympic Gold Medal, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The home is represented by Eddie Chang of The Chang Group and Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. A thought leader with an unwavering commitment to his clients, Chang has built a reputation that has allowed him to represent both homes by some of the area's most distinguished and well-known athletes, as well as new construction, condos, townhomes, and residential properties across all price points.
