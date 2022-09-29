Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The partnership is the first of its kind to help community pharmacists stay competitive with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

REDMOND, Wash. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive announced today the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) is recommending to its members Prescryptive's state-of-the-art myRx AI Pricing system, which can make independent pharmacies immediately more competitive by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence.

Tags