New Verde at Esterra Park apartments leasing up quickly to eco-conscious renters in Seattle's East Bay who want a great lifestyle in a sustainable, net-zero-carbon footprint.

REDMOND, Wash., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the nation's most sustainably-designed apartment properties tapping the eco-living movement, mailto:Verde at Esterra Park began welcoming new residents last month to its first-phase of 345 homes, of which 65 percent have already been leased. Information on leasing and availability are at https://verdeesterrapark.com/.

