Leading TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) treatment provider in the Pacific Northwest relocates to a larger facility to allow providers to help more individuals in the Lakewood-Tacoma area overcome symptoms of depression, OCD, PTSD, and anxiety.

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With seven locations in the Puget Sound area, NeuroStim TMS provides TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) treatment to patients struggling to overcome symptoms of depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD and similar disorders. Their specialized providers have delivered over 90 thousand non-invasive TMS treatments, and their patients report results better than the national average. To increase its capacity to provide cutting-edge treatments to patients in the Lakewood-Tacoma area, NeuroStim has moved to a neighboring building, which will be its largest facility to date. NeuroStim is holding a public Open House on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 5-7pm at 9116 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. For details, interested parties can visit www.NeuroStimTMS.com/openhouse.

