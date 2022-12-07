Kamada's well-researched No Quiet Water has received acclaim from readers and fellow authors.

 By Shirley Miller Kamada

MOSES LAKE, Wash. , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-one years ago today, Japanese bombs fell on Pearl Harbor. Shortly thereafter, Executive Order 9066 declared persons of Japanese descent in the Western U.S. to be considered a threat to security and subject to relocation. Shirley Miller Kamada, a Washington-based former educator and education director, brings her husband's relevant family history and her passion for historical accuracy together in her debut historical fiction novel No Quiet Water, due out from Black Rose Writing on Jan. 5, 2023.


