  • The Company has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the symbol: 8DZ
  • The Company is now listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, has become listed on the the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol is 8DZ.  


