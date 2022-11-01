Lewiston, ID to Ayer, WA to Portland, OR Rail Line Maps

Lewiston, ID to Ayer, WA to Portland, OR Rail Line Maps

 By Solutionary Rail

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Existing rail line from Lewiston to Ayer to Tri-Cities to Portland could accommodate several unit trains per day

SEATTLE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis by Solutionary Rail indicates substantial rail capacity is available in southeast Washington State to quickly replace barging on the Lower Snake River.


Tags