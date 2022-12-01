“The Power of the Pen: from the unconscious to the conscious”

 By American Handwriting Analysis Foundation

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its first-ever published book, "The Power of the Pen: from the unconscious to the conscious" (ISBN: 978-1970181340), The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF) showcases 23 unique perspectives on handwriting analysis and its modern uses. Each essay is penned by a respected handwriting analyst and explores topics such as handwriting research in the digital age, human resources, the effects of medication on handwriting, genealogy, deception, signature analysis, psychology, and so much more. 

Filled with personal stories and handwriting psychology, "The Power of the Pen" is a rare look into the world of handwriting analysis and highlights how people around the world study and use graphology today.


