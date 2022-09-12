Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Seagull Scientific extends BarTender label and document printing to Android devices

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seagull Scientific, Inc., maker of BarTender® and a global leader in software for labels, barcodes, documents, and RFID tags, today announced the immediate availability of the BarTender Mobile App for Android devices.

Tags