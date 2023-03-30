Business Development Resources (BDR) introduces the BDR Company Value Builder, a powerful new program based on a proven methodology that helps home services contractors prepare for a satisfying business exit.

Business Development Resources (BDR) introduces the BDR Company Value Builder, a powerful new program based on a proven methodology that helps home services contractors prepare for a satisfying business exit.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The leading training and coaching provider for the home service industry announces the BDR Company Value Builder, a powerful new program to help owners effectively assess and grow their business

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, introduces the BDR Company Value Builder, a powerful new program based on a proven methodology that helps contractors prepare for a satisfying business exit.  


Tags