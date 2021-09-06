New book emphasizes how to look for the bright side in dealing with the vagaries of life By ArchwayPublishing Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Written on a diversity of topics featuring a kaleidoscope of characters and drawn (mostly) from reality, the book "Joie de Vivre, As I See It: Reflections on Youth and Maturity" (published by Archway Publishing) by James K. Weber, M.D., aims to show readers that life is full of simple pleasures.The book is intended to be an engaging, light-hearted look at life. The incidents and matters dealt with are varied across time and space—all involving the author in one way or another. While the stories focus on the author, he also emphasizes the roles his family, assorted friends, and acquaintances have played in his life."We all need to lighten up and learn to appreciate what might be right in front of our very eyes," Weber says. "Daily life is filled with opportunities for joy, laughter, reflection, and puzzlement. Indeed, anything may happen as you turn the next corner." "Joie de Vivre, As I See It" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Joie-Vivre-See-Reflections-Maturity/dp/1665708549."Joie de Vivre, As I See It"By James K. Weber, M.D.Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708531Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708548E-Book | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708555 Available at Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the AuthorJames K. Weber, M.D., got an undergraduate degree from Yale, with honors in English before going to medical school at Columbia. He had surgical training at Columbia-Presbyterian and the University of Washington and general surgical practice in Astoria, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. He spent 30 years practicing, specializing in weight-loss surgery. Since 2008 Weber has been a yoga teacher and yoga therapist. He is also trained in ayurveda (Indian natural medicine) as well. He has four beautiful, accomplished daughters, a wife who is a world-renowned authority on etiquette and is the proud guardian to Louis le Premier du Lac, an assertive Chihuahua.Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.Media ContactMarketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com SOURCE ArchwayPublishing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeRockin' the Arena headliner David Lee Murphy cancels appearance due to COVID, Love and Theft is new headliner Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter